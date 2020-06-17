WATCH NOW: Eyewitnesses to Monday night Oñate protest, shooting hold news conference

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Protesters, eye witnesses and activists from local Black, Hispanic and Native American communities are expected to speak about the events that occurred during Monday night’s shooting.
The news conference is slated to start at 10 a.m. at Mountain and 20th Street.
