WATCH NOW: Eyewitnesses to Monday night Oñate protest, shooting hold news conference

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force now have six new Bernalillo County law enforcement officers after they were deputized on Monday, June 15. Special Agent in Charge James Langenberg of the Albuquerque FBI Division swore in the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office deputies and two Second Judicial District Attorney's Office criminal investigators at the FBI field office.

These officers are now authorized to help investigate federal crimes for the new multi-agency task force that was created in April. "The FBI depends on its partnerships with federal, state, local, and tribal agencies to help us protect our communities," SAC Langenberg said in a press release. "This task force will focus on crimes against some of our most vulnerable members of our society, children, and human trafficking victims. We expect it will make as big a contribution to public safety as our violent crime and gang task forces have done."