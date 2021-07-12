Extra spots open up for summer youth programs

Boys are training swimming in the summer ,Close up of young boy swimming in pool

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday, Mayor Tim Keller’s Youth Connect initiative announced registration has reopened for certain summer youth programs. All but five community centers currently have spots open for summer programs.

Programs with extended capacity include the weeklong Adventure Camp at Balloon Fiesta Park as well as swimming lessons across the city. With capacity restrictions lifted, the Parks and Rec Department is able to accommodate nearly 1,000 additional spots for children between 18 months and 14 years old. Reservations are also no longer required at city aquatics centers.

Free entry into the Albuquerque Museum has also resumed on Sunday mornings and the first Wednesday of every month. Hours have also been extended for the summer at the Open Space Visitors Center until the end of October. The center now has extended hours Thursday through Sunday between 8:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Parents can register for all programs online.