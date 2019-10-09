Extended school-years a possibility at more APS schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is looking to extend the school year at more elementary and middle schools next year.

This year, eight APS schools had 10 more days, as part of an effort to improve student learning. Now, APS is reaching out to parents once again to ask how they would feel about an extended year for their kids.

APS says it will not be doing this at high schools but will look at all elementary and middle schools. The last time parents were surveyed, about 75% did not like the idea of a longer year. At some struggling schools, however, parents were much more open to the idea.

The New Mexico Public Education Department would have to allocate money to make it happen.