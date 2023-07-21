ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) Longer school days will be the reality for some of the youngest students this school year. This comes after a bill was passed increasing classroom time to 1,140 hours in an effort to boost student performance. But the change brings up other challenges.

“A challenge that presented itself at the elementary level is the increase in instruction time has made it to where our schedules are bell to bell,” said Channell Segura Chief of Albuquerque Public Schools.

That means teachers will be starting and ending the day at the same time as their students, instead of arriving before school starts, and sticking around after the last bell. “We use to have some buffer time within the school day to have a like 15 minutes before school supervision duty time to welcome kids onto campus safely and 15 minutes after school see them depart safely and right now we don’t have that,” Segura said.

On top of that, the new routes for bus drivers mean they have a shorter time to get between schools. “The only thing we are having trouble with is like, we only have 30 minutes now between each school,” said Cory Brook, safety supervisor for APS transportation. In previous years he mentioned they would have roughly 45 minutes between schools.

That means students might be dropped off on campus earlier than they used to. To make sure the district’s youngest students have adequate supervision before and after school, the superintendent says they have a plan.

“So, we have funded duty time we put in stipends for all of our schools so we can have people before and after school and they will get paid to do that time it won’t be voluntary,” said Superintendent Scott Elder. The stipend of roughly 8 million dollars in the APS budget is for teachers and staff that choose to come in early or stay late for this school year. Segura said the district is also planning to ask the state for more funding to pay those teachers and staff members.