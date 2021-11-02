Exposing tactics of recruiters, Vulnerable No More empowers those at risk of human trafficking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The human trafficking prevention campaign Vulnerable No More works to equip individuals in the community with the necessary tools and knowledge to help put an end to these crimes. Founder of the nonprofit For the One, Toya Kaplan discusses Vulnerable No More, its mission, and upcoming events.

For the One works to educate the community through the free Vulnerable No More events. This campaign strives to empower females and the most vulnerable to recruiters or traffickers by explaining the strategies used by groomers and traffickers.

The next Vulnerable No More event for females ages 12 and older will take place at the Believer’s Center of Abq on Friday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. Those interested can register for the event online and attend in person or via live stream.

For more information, visit vulnerablenomore.org.