EXPO New Mexico reopens Flea Market, renovates parts of the grounds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Alzheimer's isn't stopping and neither is the Alzheimer's Association, New Mexico chapter. They are moving forward with plans to host the Walk to End Alzheimer's in-person this fall, including seven walks in New Mexico.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no large public gatherings for the Walk, the Alzheimer's Association walked in neighborhoods and parks as families and small teams. This year, they are planning to gather publicly again, following safety guidelines, of course. Make sure to go to their website to keep up with more details on a Walk in your area.