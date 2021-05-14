EXPO New Mexico reopens Flea Market, renovates parts of the grounds

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Full interview with Dan "The Man" Mourning, General Manager of EXPO New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Flea Market at EXPO New Mexico was temporarily closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the closure, they have been hard at work upgrading and renovating many parts of the grounds, including the Flea Market area. Now, the Flea Market is just about ready to reopen. Dan “The Man” Mourning, General Manager of EXPO New Mexico gives all the details.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES