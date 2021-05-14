EXPO New Mexico reopens Flea Market, renovates parts of the grounds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Flea Market at EXPO New Mexico was temporarily closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the closure, they have been hard at work upgrading and renovating many parts of the grounds, including the Flea Market area. Now, the Flea Market is just about ready to reopen. Dan “The Man” Mourning, General Manager of EXPO New Mexico gives all the details.
