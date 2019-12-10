Expo New Mexico’s Tingley Coliseum hosts four-day rapid hire event

This week, Expo New Mexico will be hosting a rapid hire career event that will include thousands of open positions for the state of New Mexico. General Manager of Expo New Mexico, Dan Mourning visits the set to provide all of the details of this event.

A rapid hire event will take place from Wednesday, December 11 through Saturday, December 14 at Tingley Coliseum at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds. Screeners will review applicant resumes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Interviews will continues as far into each afternoon as needed and applicants can apply for two jobs each day. Dozens of state departments will be taking part in this hiring event with thousands of jobs available for hire.

Applicants are asked to bring multiple copies of their updated resume, three supervisory references, a school transcript, and proof of right to work in the U.S. Professional attire is also recommended.

Applicants who are selected may receive a conditional job offer on the same day or shortly after. Individuals with all levels of experience are encouraged to attend.

Those interested in attending are asked to visit the State Personnel Office’s website before attending the rapid hire event in order to better understand what vacancies there are as well as what agencies will be hiring.