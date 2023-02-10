ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As spring approaches, EXPO New Mexico is planning numerous events jam-packed with fun for the whole family. Upcoming events include shows from The Shrine Circus, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s Knucklemania, and weekend flea markets.

The 70th Annual Shrine Circus will return to Tingley Coliseum this weekend, Feb. 10-12, for four shows. Tickets will be available online and in person. EXPO New Mexico’s General Manager, Dan Mourning, says “you know it’s Spring when EXPO New Mexico is here and the Shrine circus is in town.”

Diego “The Nightmare” Sanchez will make his debut at this year’s Knucklemania. Other boxers on the lineup include Austin Trout, John Dodson, Jarod Grant, and many others.

EXPO New Mexico is already looking forward to the 2023 New Mexico State Fair and its concert lineup will be announced in the next couple of weeks. For more information visit their website at www.exponm.com.