ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summer break is in full swing for most students in New Mexico, and with that comes a jam-packed summer lineup down at Expo New Mexico that’s got something for everyone.

Dan Mourning, the general manager, explained all the events taking place at Expo New Mexico this weekend.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The exhibition, June10-August 7

Albuquerque PrideFest : June10-11

WWE Sunday Stunner: June 12

Upcoming Events:

Grupo Bronco: June 19

Day Dreaming Tour: June 25

Journey: July 27

Rise Against: July 29

For more information and for upcoming events visit the website.