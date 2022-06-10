ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summer break is in full swing for most students in New Mexico, and with that comes a jam-packed summer lineup down at Expo New Mexico that’s got something for everyone.

Dan Mourning, the general manager, explained all the events taking place at Expo New Mexico this weekend.

  • Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The exhibition, June10-August 7
  • Albuquerque PrideFest : June10-11
  • WWE Sunday Stunner: June 12

Upcoming Events:

  • Grupo Bronco: June 19
  • Day Dreaming Tour: June 25
  • Journey: July 27
  • Rise Against: July 29

For more information and for upcoming events visit the website.