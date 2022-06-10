ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summer break is in full swing for most students in New Mexico, and with that comes a jam-packed summer lineup down at Expo New Mexico that’s got something for everyone.
Dan Mourning, the general manager, explained all the events taking place at Expo New Mexico this weekend.
- Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The exhibition, June10-August 7
- Albuquerque PrideFest : June10-11
- WWE Sunday Stunner: June 12
Upcoming Events:
- Grupo Bronco: June 19
- Day Dreaming Tour: June 25
- Journey: July 27
- Rise Against: July 29
For more information and for upcoming events visit the website.