Expo New Mexico sorting through tax lien against State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The federal government has filed a $110,000 tax lien against the New Mexico State Fair. The fair says it’s all a big misunderstanding. Expo New Mexico General Manager Dan Mourning says back in 2015, the fair failed to categorize a few dozen fair employees as temporary workers. So the IRS expected their pay to include money toward health care.

“It’s a question of understanding of what our temporary employees, how they were categorized by the IRS, and now there’s a clear understanding, and the IRS is literally paperwork being filed and we are working with them as well to get that resolved,” said Mourning.

Expo New Mexico says that $110,000 was never owed and they expect to have the issues resolved soon.

