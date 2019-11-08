Expo New Mexico hosts variety of upcoming events

If you’re looking for something fun to do, Expo New Mexico is the place to be. Expo is the state’s only multi-use entertainment events facility that brings in a variety of performances and shows.

NM Veterans Art Show: Happening for the remaining weekends in November, this show is organized and staffed volunteers of New Mexico Veterans Art, a nonprofit that promotes the talents of veterans, active military, and their spouses. The show will be held in the Fine Arts Building and is open to the public.

Legacy Boxing Promotions presents New Era: Held at Tingley Coliseum on Friday, November 8, this sporting event will showcase several boxing match-ups including the main event, an eight-round bout featuring Josh “Pitbull” Torres vs. Juan Jesus Rivera Garces. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festivals Holiday Show: Around since 1888, this show allows local artists and artisans to display and selling beautiful pieces of work. This show will run from November 29 through December 1.

Vintage Market Days: An event that comes just in time for the holidays, this market features antique dealers, vintage home goods, talented artists, jewelry makers, food, and music. The market will be held in the Manuel Lujan Jr. Exhibit Complex from December 6 through the 8.