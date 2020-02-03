Expo New Mexico hosts variety of exciting events in February

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – If you are looking for fun and exciting events to attend this month, look no further than Expo New Mexico. Expo General Manager Dan Mourning visits the set to discuss several upcoming events.

Shrine Circus: An annual event that has taken place at Expo for a number of years, come and experience entertainment unlike any other. From human cannonballs and motorcycle stunt shows to elephants and tigers, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at this year’s Shrine Circus. There will be shows Friday, February 7 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Saturday, February 8 and Sunday, February, 9 at 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children. Box seat upgrades are also available for $10 more per ticket.

NM Elite Soccer: Come check out New Mexico’s very own arena soccer team, NM Elite. There will be three games held at Expo in February. Fans will have a blast cheering on their local team. Games will take place at 6 p.m. on February 8, 15, and 22. Tickets cost $10 per person.

Outdoor Adventure Expo: Taking place in the Manuel Lujan Complex, this show is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. Come and check out some of the best deals available for hiking gear, water sports gear, apparel and much more. The expo takes place from February 14 through February 16.

ABQ Home and Remodeling Show: Visit this biannual show that will feature more than 60 home improvement and other vendors to help you plan your next home project. This show will be held on February 22 and 23 in the Manuel Lujan Complex.

GPAA Gold & Treasure Show: This show is for anyone who is interested in gold collecting and treasure hunting and is the perfect place to find equipment. The event will also feature lots of raffle giveaways and a panning station. The show will be held from February 29 through March 1 at the Manuel Lujan Complex. Pre-sale admission for adults costs $5 while general admission for adults costs $10. Kids 12 and under are free. Active-duty military and veterans are free.