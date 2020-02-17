Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Expo New Mexico hosts Hunting and Fishing Outdoor Show

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Game and Fish Department held its annual Hunting and Fishing Outdoor Show this weekend.

For the second year, attendees can also win prizes at a catch and release pond. Guests also got expert tips and demonstrations on shooting, fishing, archery, and more. There were even hand-crafted wood sculptures for the outdoorsy home. The event was for all ages.

“It really focuses in on hunting and fishing, and outdoor recreation in New Mexico and all the great opportunities this state has to offer and we have a lot of vendors that come out and participate with us,” Chief of Information and Education Division Lance Cherry said. They plan to bring the event back next year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞