Expo New Mexico hosts Hunting and Fishing Outdoor Show

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Game and Fish Department held its annual Hunting and Fishing Outdoor Show this weekend.

For the second year, attendees can also win prizes at a catch and release pond. Guests also got expert tips and demonstrations on shooting, fishing, archery, and more. There were even hand-crafted wood sculptures for the outdoorsy home. The event was for all ages.

“It really focuses in on hunting and fishing, and outdoor recreation in New Mexico and all the great opportunities this state has to offer and we have a lot of vendors that come out and participate with us,” Chief of Information and Education Division Lance Cherry said. They plan to bring the event back next year.