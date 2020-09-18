Expo New Mexico hosts ‘Fair Cares Wellness Drive’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s an event at the State Fair this weekend that people can be a part of in-person. Expo New Mexico is hosting its Fair Cares Wellness Drive on Saturday, September 19.

It’s a drive-thru event that will host contact-less delivery of grocery boxes and free flu shots. Vitalant will also be there collecting blood donations.

There will also be census volunteers and places to register to vote. “This is a big event, actually probably the biggest multifaceted event that’s been done in the state right now and we’re excited about it,” said Dan Mourning, general manager of Expo New Mexico. “You know, anything we can do to help the community, we’re in.”

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. but officials recommend getting there early.

