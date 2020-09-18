Expo New Mexico hosts ‘Fair Cares Wellness Drive’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s an event at the State Fair this weekend that people can be a part of in-person. Expo New Mexico is hosting its Fair Cares Wellness Drive on Saturday, September 19.

It’s a drive-thru event that will host contact-less delivery of grocery boxes and free flu shots. Vitalant will also be there collecting blood donations.

There will also be census volunteers and places to register to vote. “This is a big event, actually probably the biggest multifaceted event that’s been done in the state right now and we’re excited about it,” said Dan Mourning, general manager of Expo New Mexico. “You know, anything we can do to help the community, we’re in.”

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. but officials recommend getting there early.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss