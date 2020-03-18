Live Now
White House coronavirus task force to hold Thursday briefing

Expo New Mexico discuss future events amid coronavirus outbreak

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Usually Expo New Mexico would be gearing up for another awesome event for you to enjoy but that’s not the case right now.

The coronavirus outbreak is putting a halt on some of those events as the nation works to get the outbreak contained.

General Manager Dan Mourning of Expo New Mexico gives an update on everything going on there and what we can expect in the future.

“We are working diligently to reschedule, to ensure that something is going to happen when this crisis passes and it will,” said Mourning.

Mourning says their outdoor concert series is still planning to happen.


Don’t Miss

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞