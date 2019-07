Officials remain at the scene of the Hiway House Motel in Nob Hill in Albuquerque on Saturday. An explosion was reported at the motel Friday night. (7/27/19 image courtesy Dave Polanski)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators say a portable propane tank caused an explosion at an Albuquerque motel.

It happened at the Hiway House Motel on Central near Bryn Mawr Friday night. Firefighters say there was no fire after the blast but a large portion of the motel’s wall was blown out into the street.

It’s unclear what caused the tank to ignite, but investigators say the incident was an accident so no charges will be filed.

One person was taken to the hospital Friday night.