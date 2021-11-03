Exploring science of balance and more, Albuquerque public libraries offer variety of interactive events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Leaping into learning about the science of balance, the Albuquerque Public Library is inviting children and families to have fun exploring and manipulating the placement of weight in objects with their new workshops. Science education coordinators Travis Hollins and Josh Rosenquest discuss events and STEM education available at local libraries.

On Wednesday, November 3, there will be interactive science activities for the whole family at the Juan Tabo Library during the Leap into Science Family Workshop. Children and families will have the opportunity to have fun by manipulating the placement of weight in objects, as well as their own bodies, to learn more about the science of balance. The event takes place from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and registration is required.

There are a variety of fun activities that take place at other branches of the Albuquerque Public Library such as storytimes, craft activities, and more. View the Library Event Guide online or pick up a physical copy at a branch.

Keep up with library events by visiting the Public Library Albuquerque Bernalillo County Facebook page and their official YouTube channel. For more information about upcoming events and activities available through city libraries, visit abqlibrary.org.