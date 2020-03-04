Explore the Valle de Oro Wildlife Refuge at ‘Art Along the Rio Grande’ exhibit at Gutierrez Hubbell House

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – The upcoming art display at Gutierrez Hubbell House celebrates nature and focuses on the richness of the South Valley’s Valle de Oro Wildlife Refuge. Gutierrez Hubbell House Site Manager Elisabeth Stone, Park Ranger Hannah Redwood and Rocky Mountain Youth Corp Ambassador Supervisor Keaton Collins visit the set to discuss this exhibit.

“Art Along the Rio Grande” is a visual exploration of the ecological and cultural richness of the refuge and is a joint project of the refuge, Hubbell House Alliance, and Bernalillo County Public Art. The Southwest’s first urban refuge, Valle de Oro is located just a few miles south of downtown Albuquerque.

The refuge is in the process of restoring a former dairy farm back to a mosaic of native New Mexico habitats in order to provide an oasis for wildlife in addition to an abundance of education and recreation opportunities for the community.

Photographers of all ages and skill levels have been invited to participate in an annual photo contest hosted by the refuge to capture images of its wildlife, landscapes, and people. This exhibit will feature the winning images from the 2019 photo contest and will highlight the refuge as it begins restoration.

“Art Along the Rio Grande: Experience Nature through the Artists’ Lens” will be on display at Gutierrez Hubbell House from March 6 through May 9, 2020. An opening reception will be held on Friday, March 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Guests will get the opportunity to view the exhibit, speak with award-winning photographers, meet muralists, and visit with Valle de Oro rangers, biologists, conservationists, and educators.

On Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. explore art and nature at Gutierrez Hubbell House during a free kids program. Guests will be able to create art that explores the environment and its inhabitants.

On Sunday, March 22 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Apprenticeships for Leaders in Mosaic Arts Executive Director Cassandra Reid will host a talk that will focus on a new mosaic sculpture project at Valle de Oro. Guests will have the opportunity to offer their input and ideas during the presentation.

Browse the work of local artists during the AARG Art Fair on Saturday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local artists will have a variety of mediums available from ceramics to jam. A portion of every purchase will support the work of the Hubbell House Alliance at Gutierrez Hubbell House and the work of the Friends of the Valle de Oro at Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge.

The Gutierrez Hubbell House is located between Rio Bravo and Isleta at 6029 Isleta Boulevard.