Explore benefits of a plant-based diet at virtual Red and Green VegFest event

Local News

WATCH: Full interview with Nancy Arenas, founder and organizer of Red and Green VegFest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Is going vegan something you’ve been considering? If so, the Red and Green VegFest virtual event will cover all aspects of veganism from presentations, to cooking demonstrations, and more.

Founder and organizer of Red and Green VegFest, Nancy Arenas discusses what’s planned for this year. Whether you are vegan, vegan-curious, health-conscious, environmentally conscious, or an animal lover, all are welcome to this event.

VegFest will feature performances and contests such as the Cutest Companion Animal and the Face Mask Showdown. The virtual event will be held on September 12 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Register for the event online. For additional information, visit Red and Green VegFest Albuquerque’s website or on the event’s Facebook page.

