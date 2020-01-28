Create, design, and share at Explora’s Studio Inventivo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – At Explora’s new makerspace Studio Inventivo visitors will be able to design and create their own unique projects. Guests at Explora will get the opportunity to create with real tools and materials all while exploring the current theme.

Each three-month-long Studio Inventivo theme will highlight different tools and materials that visitors will be able to use. Explora’s Visitors Services Facilitator Kristen Kinney discusses what the program offers and showcases a couple of projects guests will be able to create.

Explora’s current maker in residence is Daveed Korup who makes musical instruments. Kinney explains that kids who visit the Makerspace will be able to design and build instruments and showcases one of Daveed’s creations along with a smaller version that guests will be able to make.

“We have a different theme every three months, right now the theme is paper engineering,” said Kinney.

Upcoming classes at Studio Inventivo include Beginner Sewing which takes place on Thursdays from 1 to 2 p.m and Laser Cut Earrings on January 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Intro to Quilling will be held on February 18 and March 17 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Teens and adults are welcome to attend. The classroom capacity is 10 students.

Studio Inventivo has open hours on Mondays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and admission to classes is free with the purchase of a ticket to the museum. No registration is required for classes. For more class information and details visit Explora’s website.