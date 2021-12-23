Explora’s family-friendly Noon Year’s Eve returns to celebrate 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Back and in person, Explora is hosting its annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration. From balloons and experiments to music and a raffle, the event will get you and the family in the spirit for 2022.

On Friday, Dec. 31, Explora’s doors will open at 10 a.m. with fun activities running through 2 p.m. This year’s event will feature two indoor balloon drops at noon with 2,022 balloons. Additionally, a special guest will help countdown to the near year, there will be music, raffle prizes, and classic Explora fun.

The event is perfect for families with young children who won’t be up at midnight. Those planning to attend must reserve their space for the event ahead of time as walk-ins will not be accepted. The event will be capped at 800 people for the safety of staff and visitors.

Explora’s exhibits will also be open for exploration including the fan-favorite “Shapes of Sound” interactive experience. Tickets are now available to purchase online with admission prices ranging from $6 to $10 per person.

Visitors ages two and older are required to wear a face mask at all times while visiting the museum.

Explora will close at 2 p.m. on December 24 and 31. The museum will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 and will reopen on Jan. 2, 2022. For more information, visit explora.us.