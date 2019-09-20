Explora’s adult night is going to be hot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora’s adult night Friday is aiming to get people “fired up” about science.

The event will feature fire-themed activities like making pinecone fireworks, glass-blowing demonstrations, and the science of flaming gummy bears. You can even test your knowledge of marshmallow science by making s’mores.

“Well, Explora is all about life-long learning, so we want to have these fun events for people of all ages,” Tory Hajny, adult programs coordinator at Explora said.

The event is happening Friday, September 20 at 6:30 p.m. Everyone in attendance must be 18 years or older. For information on tickets, click here.