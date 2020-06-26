Live Now
Astronauts perform International Space Station spacewalk

Explora transitions to Virtual Summer Camps for pre-K to 12th-grade students

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – COVID-19 has halted may events this year, however, that hasn’t stopped Explora from finding a way to keep their summer camps alive. They have adjusted this year’s camps to make them virtual.

Explora Communications Coordinator, Sheldon Hamilton previews what these summer camps will entail. Virtual camps are offered weekly with options ranging from Pre-K to 12th grade and two-session and four-session options are available.

Visit Explora’s website to view and register for their STEAM-based summer camps and programs. Explora also offers a variety of videos on their YouTube Channel including animal feedings and science experiments. You can find Explora Science Center on their other social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Friday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss