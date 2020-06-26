Explora transitions to Virtual Summer Camps for pre-K to 12th-grade students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – COVID-19 has halted may events this year, however, that hasn’t stopped Explora from finding a way to keep their summer camps alive. They have adjusted this year’s camps to make them virtual.

Explora Communications Coordinator, Sheldon Hamilton previews what these summer camps will entail. Virtual camps are offered weekly with options ranging from Pre-K to 12th grade and two-session and four-session options are available.

Visit Explora’s website to view and register for their STEAM-based summer camps and programs. Explora also offers a variety of videos on their YouTube Channel including animal feedings and science experiments. You can find Explora Science Center on their other social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.