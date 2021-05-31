Explora to reopen June 1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora will be back open for the first time in more than a year. The museum will reopen at only 50% capacity Tuesday, June 1. There will be new renovations and exhibits. Explora is continuing to work on opening a STEM Workforce Development Center for teens.

The museum also plans on holding summer camps on site locations. Those locations will be at the International Balloon Museum, Abraham Agri-Nature Center and online.

Explora’s Summer Camp options will start on June 7. Registration is still open and visit explora.us for more information.

