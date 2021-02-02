Explora to offer virtual birthday parties; registration now open for semester programs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora is known for its fun birthday parties for children. However, since COVID-19 has made it difficult to gather in-person, Explora has decided to make their birthday parties virtual. Explora Communications Coordinator Sheldon Hamilton to discuss how the parties will work and also provides a demonstration of a fire tornado.

Starting February 5, Explora will be offering virtual birthday party programs on Fridays and Saturdays. The parties will include science kits that can be distributed to friends and family that will participate in the event. Additionally, one of Explora’s educators will participate in the virtual party to provide an interactive demonstration.

Spring 2021 Semester Programs are now open for registration. Semester programs are available for ages two-and-a-half to students in the eighth grade.

Explora also offers a Home School Explorations Series for students ages five to 14 that provide a semester of weekly, hour-long science, technology, and art programs that are facilitated by Explora educators.

For more information on the programs, visit explora.us. You can also visit Explora’s Facebook and Instagram pages to view more experiments, and at-home activities.