ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For those who enjoy science and beer, Explora Science Center has an event just for you. This Friday, August 25 they are holding the ‘Science of Beers’ a 21+ event featuring local breweries and restaurants. Not only is the event a good time, but it’s also raising money for a good cause.

The Science of beer started in 2015 and this is the first year that is back since COVID. It began as a test event that took off, they found an adult audience that wanted to learn more about how beer is made.

A vast tasting and fun learning event await you to discover the nuance behind your local brewing favorites at Explora’s Science of Beer event this Friday, August 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Expect a unique night out with live music from the Cumberlands, tasty treats from M’Tucci’s, Three Sisters Kitchen, Frost, and beer merch for sale. Purchase tickets here.

Every $1 from each Science of Beer ticket sold will be donated to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.





