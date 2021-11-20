Explora opens up STEM scholarship for students of color

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora has opened up a scholarship for students of color looking to study STEM in college. The $2,500 scholarship is open to Black, Hispanic, or Indigenous New Mexico high school seniors planning to study STEM or a trade in New Mexico.

Students must also have a GPA of at least 2.5. The deadline to apply is Feb. 22, 2022. To apply online or learn more about the application, visit Explora’s website.

