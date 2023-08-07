ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora Science Center and Children’s Museum of Albuquerque is showcasing a new exhibit to foster its mission of lifelong learning. “Mechanics Alive!” – a display of 14 unique automata – will be on show at the science center through the fall.

Located at 1701 Mountain Road in northwest Albuquerque, Explora is home to over 250 interactive exhibits within its 28,000 square feet. Community members of all ages are invited to come and experience the display of automata to learn about the engineering that brings the artwork to life.

Other notable exhibits at Explora include a laminar flow fountain, a two-story high-wire bike, and a giant bubble playspace. The “Mechanics Alive!” exhibit is located on the second floor across from the big elevator.

“While automata generally were crafted for entertainment, delight, and ritual, they were also a vital channel for technological discovery. Today’s automata carry this tradition of inspired invention and ingenuity funneled through science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics: those STEAM principles that drive both curiosity and critical understanding of the world around us.” Explora

