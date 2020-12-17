Explora selected for grant to help museums impacted by COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora has won its second federal grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. According to a news release, Explora is the only museum in the state to receive the new IMLS CARES Act funding.

“While the pandemic’s widespread impact has changed how museums and libraries engage with their communities, it has not stopped them from providing information, education, support, entertainment, and other incredible resources,” said IMLS Director Crosby Kemper. “We deeply appreciate the work that museums and libraries are doing as they continue their missions in the face of hardship. We urge other funders, local governments, and foundations to partner with their communities to fund more of this critical work and explore additional ways to stabilize these essential organizations now and for the future.”

The grants will support 68 museum and library services projects around the U.S. for the next two years. The funded projects were selected from 1,701 applications requesting $409,251,399.

“Explora is thrilled to receive this IMLS CARES Act grant award, which will enable important work to take place among our staff and community partners. Work that will ensure New Mexico’s students–specifically Native, Black, and Latinx students who are underrepresented in STEM courses and careers–have access to STEM-rich learning opportunities and mentors during this time of crises,” said Kristin Leigh, Explora’s Deputy Director.

According to a news release, Explora Science Center & Children’s Museum’s “Resilience in the Face of Decay” project is a three-part reopening plan, based on equity, diversity, and inclusion. It also states that Explora will train its staff on racial equity and cultural competency, asset-based community development, and COVID-19 safe practices in response to community requests for health-related content.

