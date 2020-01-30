Explora seeing big business in 18+ crowd through ‘adult nights’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora — the children’s museum — is seeing so much success from its ‘adult nights’ that the full 2020 schedule is already planned out. Organizers say they’re fun, affordable, and so far, bringing in a lot of guests money for the museum.

Explora has put on ‘adults only’ nights for a few years, but it wasn’t until recently that they started adding themes like bees, creatures that glow and even the science of alcohol. They say the adult night events are among their most popular attractions and even feature live music.

“We have a whole committee that we sit down and talk about and vote on, and this last year, we brought it out to our adult nights and had people help pick,” said Tory Hajny, Explora’s Adult Programs Coordinator. “We would narrow down what was possible but we always take input. Anytime someone wants to give us input, we do consider it.”

The museum plans out the entire year ahead of time, so its 2020 schedule is already available online. There are 18+ nights planned every other month on the ‘odd-numbered’ months of the year. Hajny said it’s been a good way to bring in more people and more money to the museum to fund other programs.

“We have a lot of repeat people now. It’s just a great way to engage our adult community, give them a different way to come engage with Explora again and get reinvested in us,” said Hajny. “We focus our success on the visitor experience and attendance count, not necessarily the monetary, but certainly the two go hand-in-hand. All the proceeds that go to these events, fully fund, will go into funding the rest of our programs. It’s a great opportunity to support Explora and it’s an affordable, fun, educational night out that I think our community doesn’t have as much access to.”

This year, there are three 21+ nights planned for the science behind wine, beer, and spirits. In fact, Explora’s next adult night is taking on the “Science of Wine.” Guests 21 and up can learn about the chemistry behind wine and indulge in free tastings. Tickets are on sale now.

Explora’s 2020 schedule includes:

Friday, Feb. 21 – Science of Wine (21+)

Friday, March 20 – Bee Friendly (18+)

Friday, May 15 – Sensational Science (18+)

Friday July 17 – Wizarding World of Explora (18+)

Friday, Aug. 21 – Science of Beer (21+)

Friday Sept. 18 – Zombies! (18+)

Friday, Oct. 23 – Science of Spirits (21+)

Friday, Nov. 20 – Burque Science (18+)

The 18+ nights are free for members, $10 for adults and $7 for ages 65+, students or military with ID. The 21+ nights have a different cost, depending on the event.