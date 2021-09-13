Explora reopening Tuesday, offering coding class for students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora will be reopening Tuesday after taking a week for deep cleaning and maintenance on exhibits. They will also be offering a coding class for sixth to eighth-grade students. The class will meet every Tuesday starting from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Story continues below:
- Trending: Westbound I-40 reopened near Route 66 Casino after fatal head-on crash
- Crime: Repeat shoplifter arrested in APD Home Depot blitz
- Community: New Mexico State Fair releases discount days schedule
- Don’t Miss: New Miss Navajo Nation crowned
Explora says students will learn how to build a website using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. The course covers fundamental concepts and languages of web development through interactive mini-projects and no previous experience is required. For more information or to register, visit explora.us/events/web-club.