Explora receives $250K grant securing funding for X Studio

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A grant from the Bank of America will ensure Explora’s construction of the 8,000 square-foot X Studio teen center will be completed by early 2022. In a news release, Explora announced that the $250,000 will go toward the $4 million project which will serve as a STEAM workforce development center.

Explora states that X Studio will provide intensive physics, chemistry, robotics, design, film, and coding programs in addition to a Maker Space including mentor programs. X Studio is phase one of Explora’s master plan to create a Cradle through Career STEAM Learning Campus.

“New Mexico has a legacy of science with some of America’s leading scientific minds right here, so Explora’s new X Studio and its Cradle through Career STEAM campus will create exciting long-term career opportunities for our youth. Bank of America invests in career development pathways for teens and young adults who are historically excluded from STEAM, ensuring equity and access to economic success,” stated Paul Mondragon, New Mexico President of Bank of America in the news release.

According to the news release, an upcoming phase of the Cradle through Career project includes the Brillante Learning Center, a STEAM-based preschool that will serve local residents and will be a teaching facility for early childhood programs at local higher education institutions.