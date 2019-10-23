Explora presents first annual Science of Spirits adult night

Explora is hosting its first-ever Science of Spirits event for adults ages 21 and older. The event allows visitors to journey through all of Explora’s hands-on exhibits and alcohol-based experiments for the night.

The museum has partnered with Hollow Spirits, Left Turn Distilling, and Safehouse Distilling to offer samples and cash bars during the event. Guests will also have access to a food truck, DJ, cocktails, and mocktails.

Costumes are encouraged. Guests are asked to not wear masks.

Science of Spirits takes place on Friday, October 25 from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. VIP tickets are available and will include early entry starting at 7 p.m. as well as a commemorative drinking glass.

