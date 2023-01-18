ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora will be opening a brand new ‘X Studio‘ on February 11. A place to experiment, create and learn, is what awaits local teens. The 8,000-foot space will boast the best cutting-edge tools, technologies, and mentors all with a focus on encouraging local teens to follow their STEAM-related ideas and curiosities.

X Studio will be different from other STEAM programs because it took about 10 years to listen to the community and understand what teens need and what would interest them. They also found out that there are more STEAM jobs locally than people who can work them. So there’s an incredible opportunity to get teens into high-paying jobs. With this program, they are hoping that they can prepare teens by developing those skills and getting them in touch with mentors that can guide them in the right direction.

For more information visit explora.us/xstudio.