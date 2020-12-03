Explora offers virtual winter camps this December, financial aid available

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – School is just about done for the year but that doesn’t mean the learning has to stop. Explora is offering a series of virtual winter break camps and programs.

Explora Communications Coordinator Sheldon Hamilton discusses the camps and also demonstrates a quick experiment using lycopodium powder. Explora is offering virtual winter camps for students starting on December 21 and will run through December 23 and another session that will run from December 28 through December 30.

All camps have associated material kits that will be available to pick up curbside at Explora on December 18, 23, or 29 ahead of the virtual program. The virtual winter camps will be led by Explora educators on Zoom and will have about 15 students per class.

The cost for the virtual camps is $25 for Explora members or $35 for nonmembers. Themes of camps include “Science or Magic?”, “Patterns in the Winter”, “Chemistry of Baking”, and “Art in Motion”.

Explora does offer financial aid. For information on how to obtain this assistance email reservations@explora.us. For more information on virtual winter camps, visit explora.us and check out Explora’s Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube channel to view the museum’s free STEM content.

