Explora offers virtual spring break camps, free teacher workshops

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Spring break is right around the corner and if you’re looking to keep your child entertained while still keeping their brain sharp, Explora has some programs they can take part in. Explora Communications Coordinator Sheldon Hamilton discusses their spring break virtual camp.

You can now register online for Explora’s virtual spring break camp that allows your students to have an in-depth experience without having to leave your home. All camps have associated materials kits that will be available to pick-up curbside at Explora on March 19, 20, or 22 ahead of the program.

Virtual camps will be led by Explora educators on Zoom with about 15 students per class. Participants must have access to a WiFi-enable device with a camera. Each session’s Zoom meeting link will be sent via email on the day of the class.

Spring break camp costs $25 for Explora members and $35 for non-members. Camp runs from March 22 through March 26. Virtual camp experiences include exploring the science of art and motion using animations, the chemistry of baking, sustainable art, and more.

Explora also offers in-person camp experiences that meet all CDC and CYFD guidelines with a small number of campers per classroom. All campers and staff members must wear masks and pass a daily COVID-19 screening.

Visit Explora’s events page on Facebook to see their upcoming free virtual teacher workshops. The workshops will show the basics of a variety of topics including STEM hands-on learning, circuits using common materials, coding and computer science, and more.

To view all available spring break camp experiences and register, visit explora.us. Additional events and at-home activities can be found on Explora’s Facebook page and Instagram account.