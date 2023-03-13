ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Making science fun. Explora offers kids the perfect opportunity to explore STEAM education in a creative, hands-on environment. Maintaining education and routine is vital during downtime for kids on a school break.

Explora is offering fun spring break camps from March 16- 24. Each half-day camp is $45 for members and $50 for nonmembers. Supervised lunch is provided for campers enrolled in both morning and afternoon camps. Aftercare is also available from 4 p.m. -5 p.m. Financial assistance is available.

For more information visit explora.us.