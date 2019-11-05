Explora offers engaging, hands-on activities at winter camps

During the winter months, Explora is offering full-day and half-day camps for children in Pre-K through sixth-grade. Camp themes vary by grade range and will allow children to discover science, technology, engineering, math, and art through hands-on activities and have the opportunity to learn from their peers.

Half-day camps are available for youth in Pre-K and run from 9 a.m. to noon. Kids in kindergarten through sixth grade can participate in full-day camps from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Optional before and aftercare is also provided by Explora from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Winter camps at Explora begin on Monday, December 23, 2019, through Monday, January 6, 2020.

Half-day camps cost $45 per child for nonmembers or $35 for Explora members. Full-day camps run $90 per child for nonmembers or $75 per child for Explora members.

Parents and guardians can register children for camps online or by calling 505-224-8341. The following information will be needed when registering for camps: emergency contact name and phone numbers, names of alternate adults who can pick up child, child’s medications, dosages, and physician’s name, child’s insurance information, and any allergy or special needs information.