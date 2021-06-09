Explora offering fun summer programs for kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The end of the school year means the beginning of all sorts of fun down at Explora. They are back open and have many summer programs and camps for kids.

Explora Communications Coordinator Sheldon Hamilton talked about fun programs kids can take part in. Their Summer Camp options began on June 7. Registration is still open, visit explora.us for more information.

Explora is a science center and children’s museum in Albuquerque, with a mission of creating opportunities for inspirational discovery and the joy of lifelong learning through interactive experiences in science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM).

