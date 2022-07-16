ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora has begun taking applications for its paid intern program. Interns will learn how to maintain museum exhibits and engage with visitors and get paid to maintain and play with Explora’s STEAM exhibits.

They’re looking for 11th-grade through college students available to work at least six-and-a-half a week, including Monday and a weekend shift. The deadline to apply is August 10 and you can apply online.