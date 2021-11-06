Explora needs public help in investing in the future of STEM students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora is asking for help investing in the next generation of STEM students. Earlier this year, Explora launched the STEM Scholar Scholarship Program which offers $2,500 to high school seniors of color.
The program will be accepting applications later this month with the goal of providing six scholarships but needs donations to help fund them. Donations to the program can be made online.