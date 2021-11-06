Explora needs public help in investing in the future of STEM students

FILE — In this April 13, 2021 file photo Kindergarten students participate in a classroom activity on the first day of in-person learning at Maurice Sendak Elementary School in Los Angeles California schools have a few statewide requirements for how schools apply COVID rules for schools but leave most details up to the local districts, leading to a dizzying patchwork of approaches that parents and teachers say can be confusing and frustrating. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong,File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora is asking for help investing in the next generation of STEM students. Earlier this year, Explora launched the STEM Scholar Scholarship Program which offers $2,500 to high school seniors of color.

The program will be accepting applications later this month with the goal of providing six scholarships but needs donations to help fund them. Donations to the program can be made online.