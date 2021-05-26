Explora is reopening for virtual and in-person Summer Camp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – School is out for the summer, which means Explora is gearing up for the full slate of summer camps. Communications Sheldon Hamilton provides more details, as well as showing a demonstration for KRQE News 13.

Explora is a science center and children’s museum in Albuquerque, with a mission of creating opportunities for inspirational discovery and the joy of lifelong learning through interactive experiences in science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM). Explora will safely welcome back visitors in a limited capacity on June 1 at 50% capacity. Their Summer Camp options will start on June 7. Registration is still open and visit explora.us for more information.