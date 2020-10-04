Explora hosts grab ‘n go artisan market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those looking to support local artisans were able to do so Saturday while staying COVID-safe. The Artisan Market event at Explora allowed people to shop online beforehand, then pick up their items while staying in their car.

Dancers provided entertainment and people could order from food trucks. Those who got out said it was nice to have another option for their families. “I think it’s amazing. I’ve wanted to get my boys out and we’ve been hiking and stuff but it’s nice to have culture out here and food trucks outside for life. Life again, essentially,” said Jessica Avila, who was in attendance.

The city plans for the next event to be October 17 at Heritage Farm. They hoe to host more artisan markets as the holiday season approaches.