ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora is not just for kids to learn cool new things about science, now adults can experience it too. Explore the Science of Food at Explora’s Adult Night, this Friday. Find out if you’re a supertaster, experiment with color-changing liquids that many have seen on TikTok, and also learn about pollinators.

“The supertaster test is a piece of paper that has a special chemical on it, and for some people, it tastes bitter and some others can’t taste it at all, it’s all genetics,” said Kristen Kinney visitor experience coordinator. All the exhibits will be open for the adult night, and for the first time this year, the High Wire Bike will also be open. As a special bonus, The Albuquerque Astronomical Society will be on-site with their telescopes for incredible viewing of the night sky.

The adult night will be for people 18 and over, on July 15 from 6-9 p.m. There will also be a food truck, The Munchie Truck. For more information visit their website.