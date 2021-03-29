Explora holds virtual Adult Night, ‘Comics! For Teens’ workshop

Albuquerque News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Whenever talking with Explora, it’s all about the fun activities they have for the kids to enjoy. Well, now they have stuff for teens and adults as well. Rentals and Adult Programs Coordinator at Explora Tory Hajny provides more details about virtual Adult Night and Comics! For Teens workshop.

Comics! For Teens is a three-part program offered by Explora. Part three is on March 31 from 4 PM to 5 PM and will cover mainly comic and graphic novel art but will discuss the similarities and entry points to animation and storyboard art as well. To find out more information on this workshop, head to explora.us.

