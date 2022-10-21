ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Happening next weekend, Explora will be holding a seminar for early childhood educators on how to better teach STEAM in their classrooms. Sessions will include outdoor and environmental education, infant and toddler education, and other ways to teach science, technology, engineering, art, and math concepts with items already available in classrooms. That event will be on Saturday, Oct. 29. More information can be found on the Explora website.