ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora’s fall semesters are now open for registration. They will enrich your child’s educational experience with after-school and weekend programs.

The Fall Semester programs will meet every other week and the home schools programs will meet once per week. The Home School Exploration Series will be accepting students K-9th. The Home School program will offer your child a semester of weekly hour-long experiential science, technology, and art activities. To register and get more information visit: https://www.explora.us/programs/semester-programs/.

Other fall programs include Toddler Time which occurs every Wednesday from 9-10 a.m. The program will allow younger visitors to attend the museum and story or song time on occasion. Explora will also host STEM in Fairy Tales that will be on August 25, from 12-2 p.m. and held virtually.

Semester programs open for registration include:

Growing a Scientist

Ages: 2-5 and their parents or adult caregivers

Ages: 2-5 and their parents or adult caregivers Kids engage in science and engineering activities that incorporate art, literature. Each session focuses on a different theme.

Engineering Investigators

Age: 3rd grade-5th grade

Design, Engineer and Build. In each class, Explora educators engage children in activities that use the engineering design process to solve a problem. Whether it’s building a suspension bridge or figuring out what gears are best to use on a bike, they will be honing their problem-solving skills.

You can register for this workshop and others on their website (explora.us) under ‘calendar’. Explora is also asking the community for craft donations, such as:

Boxes

Plastic

Rolls of paper towels

Egg cartons

Lids

Styrofoam

The only thing they don’t accept is glass

For more information, visit their website.