Explora discusses events happening for month of May

WATCH: Full interview with Sheldon Hamilton, Communications Coordinator at Explora

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Creating opportunities for inspirational discovery and the joy of lifelong learning through interactive experiences in science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM). Explora is always up to some educational fun, and Communications Coordinator Sheldon Hamilton demonstrates a cool science experiment while also discussing some of the things Explora has coming up this month.

Explora’s summer camps are just around the corner. They will be offering some in-person camps as well as continuing their virtual camps. Go to www.explora.us for more information.

