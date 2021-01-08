Explora continues to offer STEM learning opportunities

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Full interview with Tara Henderson, director of education and visitor services at Explora

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Even though a lot of us are working remotely, Explora is continuing to provide STEM and STEAM learning opportunities for students and families. Explora director of education and visitors services Tara Henderson discusses what they have to offer.

During spring 2021, Explora will offer virtual STEM Nights for the entire family. The events will take place Mondays at 6 p.m. and are free though pre-registration is required. Register online to participate.

Additionally, semester programs will be available for students in pre-k through 8th-grade as well as School’s Out camps for kindergarten through 5th-grade. Semester programs and School’s Out camps do have fees, however, scholarships and financial aid are available.

For more information on available camps and programs at Explora, visit explora.us. Explora also offers at-home experiments and activities on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

Up Next:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES