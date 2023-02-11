ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday was the grand opening for Explora’s new “X Studio.”

The 8,000-square-foot center is a major expansion at Explora and is tailored for teenagers and their families.

The exhibits focus on science, technology, engineering, and math. The main hope of the new addition is to encourage teens to pursue careers in the STEM field.

It’s really to show them that this is a place they can explore their career opportunities or possibilities for the future, and also things that are really problems around the world and they can think of solutions,” said Project Management Director Amon Haruta.

Explora members got an early preview of the new center Saturday at 9 a.m., and doors opened to the general public at 10 a.m.